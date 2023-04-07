With bat and glove, Urías leads Orioles over Yankees 7-6

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ramón Urías hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, then made a sparkling play at third base in the eighth to help Baltimore outlast the New York Yankees 7-6 in the Orioles’ home opener. Ron Marinaccio allowed a leadoff walk in the bottom of the seventh to Ryan Mountcastle, who stole second when Gunnar Henderson took a called third strike. Jimmy Cordero then took the mound and threw a wild pitch before allowing Urías’ double to left-center that made it 6-5. Urías later scored on Cordero’s second wild pitch of the inning. After New York pulled back within a run in the eighth, Urías fielded a hard grounder for a 5-3 double play.

