59-1 long shot Lord Miles wins 3-wide end in Wood Memorial

NEW YORK (AP) — Lord Miles, a 59-1 long shot, held off favorite Hit Show by a nose with Dreamlike next in a thrilling three-wide finish to win the $750,000 Wood Memorial on Saturday at Aqueduct, earning 100 points toward the Kentucky Derby. Lord Miles broke from the No. 8 post in the Grade 2 race for 3-year-olds and briefly seized the lead entering the backstretch before settling back into a lead pack featuring Hit Show, the 8-5 choice. As Hit Show moved ahead entering the final turn, Lord Miles came on from the outside and nudged in front over the final 1/16th mile and held off Hit Show and Dreamlike for his first career graded stakes victory.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.