AP PHOTOS: Masters crews make quick work of fallen pines

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Augusta National crews made quick work disposing of the three towering pine trees that fell near the 17th tee late Friday during the second round of Masters, forcing the postponement of play. All that remained Saturday morning from the uprooted trees were three separate 10-by-10 foot roped off areas and some small wood chips from where workers cut up the trees before hauling them away filling the holes with dirt. Two of the areas were covered with green gravel and another with pine straw. After teeing off on 17, Sergio Garcia began walking toward his shot straining his head to see over the patrons to catch a glimpse of where the large trees once stood. Despite what happened, dozens of spectators walked past, paying little attention to the dozens of pines still standing in the area.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.