Bouanga’s hat trick lifts LAFC to 3-0 victory over Austin

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dénis Bouanga scored an unassisted goal in each half and finished with a hat trick to spark Los Angeles FC to a 3-0 victory over Austin FC. Bouanga found the net unassisted in the 40th minute to send LAFC (4-0-2) into halftime with a 1-0 lead. Bouanga added another unassisted goal in the 58th minute to push the advantage to 2-0 and put the finishing touches on the victory with a score in the 68th minute. Sergi Palencia and Carlos Vela picked up assists.

