Columbus beats DC United 2-0 for third straight victory

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lucas Zelarayán scored on a first-half penalty kick, Christian Ramírez added a goal after halftime and the Columbus Crew blanked D.C. United 2-0. Zelarayán staked Columbus (4-2-1) to a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute and has had a hand in nine goals (seven scores and two assists) in eight career matches against DC United — his most against any opponent. Ramírez added an insurance goal two minutes into the second half. Mohamed Farsi and Will Sands had assists. The Crew, who picked up their third straight win, have two 2-0 victories over DC United this season and improved to 4-0-1 in the last five meetings.

