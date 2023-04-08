FAU says it agrees to 10-year extension with Dusty May

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Florida Atlantic basketball coach Dusty May, after leading the Owls to the Final Four this season, has received a 10-year contract extension from the school. The university did not say if May has signed the extension, nor did it immediately respond to a request for financial terms. Florida Atlantic went 35-4 this season and made the national semifinals, by far the best season in program history. Its season ended with a loss to national runner-up San Diego State.

