Leicester’s slide continues in loss to Bournemouth

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester has slid deeper into relegation trouble after losing to Bournemouth 1-0 amid reports that Jesse Marsch is set to take over as manager of the English Premier League club. Philip Billing capitalized on a poor backpass by James Maddison and easily scored past goalkeeper Daniel Iversen in the 40th minute. That prompted boos from the home fans at King Power Stadium. Leicester has lost seven of its last eight league games and remains second-from-bottom with eight games remaining. The slide cost Brendan Rodgers his job and British media report the club is ready to appoint Marsch as manager. Bournemouth’s third win in its past five league games has elevated the club out of the relegation zone.

