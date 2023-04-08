Marner sets career high with 98 points, Maple Leafs roll

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner had two goals and an assist to reach a career-high 98 points for the season, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs rout the Montreal Canadiens 7-1 on Saturday night. John Tavares scored twice, Auston Matthews had a goal and three assists and William Nylander and Michael Bunting also scored. Ilya Samsonov made 20 saves, and Ryan O’Reilly and Erik Gustafsson each had three assists. With Matt Murray out with a head injury, the Maple Leafs signed University of Toronto netminder Jett Alexander to an amateur tryout contract hours before game to serve as Samsonov’s backup instead of recalling third-string option Joseph Woll from the minors. Alexander played the final 1:10, but didn’t register a save. Jonathan Kovacevic scored for Montreal.

