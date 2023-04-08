McTominay scores again, Rashford injured in Man United win

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Scott McTominay has kept up his unlikely run of scoring to help Manchester United beat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League and solidify the team’s spot in the Champions League qualification positions. A late injury to Marcus Rashford took the gloss off a comfortable win for United at Old Trafford. The England forward hobbled off the field while holding the groin area in his right leg. McTominay now has five goals in his last five games including back-to-back doubles for Scotland against Cyprus and Spain in recent European Championship qualifiers. He opened the scoring before Anthony Martial added a second goal.

