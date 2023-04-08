Michigan freshman Adam Fantilli named Hobey Baker winner

Michigan freshman forward Adam Fantilli has been named the recipient of the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, recognizing the top player in college hockey. The Minnesota-based Hobey Baker Memorial Committee announced the award Friday. Fantilli, of Nobleton, Ontario, helped the Wolverines reach the Frozen Four this weekend in Tampa, Florida, where they lost to Quinnipiac in the national semifinals. He is expected to be one of the top picks in the NHL draft. Fantilli led the NCAA with 65 points, tying for first in goals with 30 and fifth in assists at 35.

