Newcastle beats Brentford after Toney’s rare penalty failure

LONDON (AP) — Alexander Isak has kept Newcastle’s Champions League charge on track with the winner in a 2-1 victory at Brentford in the English Premier League. The Sweden striker hit his eighth goal in 13 league appearances as the Magpies came from a goal down to make it five wins in a row and stay in third place. A high-tempo match in west London also featured a collector’s item in the shape of a failure from the penalty spot by Ivan Toney. The England striker also slotted a spot kick and had a goal disallowed in an eventful first half. Newcastle stayed in third place ahead of Manchester United on goal difference and three points clear of fifth-place Tottenham.

