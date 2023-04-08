Senga pitches Mets past Marlins 5-2 in Citi Field debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Kodai Senga won his fantastic Citi Field debut and the New York Mets got home runs from Pete Alonso and slumping Eduardo Escobar to beat the Miami Marlins 5-2. With fans hanging ghost signs on an outfield railing to mark Senga’s six strikeouts, the Japanese rookie with the disappearing “ghost forkball” fired six innings of three-hit ball. The only run he allowed came on a leadoff homer by Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the sixth. John Curtiss retired cleanup batter Jorge Soler with the bases loaded to preserve a three-run lead in the seventh. David Robertson breezed through a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save this season in place of injured closer Edwin Díaz.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.