Stars beat Vegas 2-1 after shootout between division leaders
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writer
DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz had the only goal in a shootout to give the Dallas Stars a 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in a matchup of playoff-bound division leaders. Dallas has 102 points with three games left in the regular season. The Stars began the day tied for the Central Division lead with Colorado, which played Saturday night and still had three games left after that. Pacific Division-leading Vegas did clinch home-ice advantage for the first round of the playoffs by getting the point. The Golden Knights have 107 points, two ahead of Edmonton after the Oilers won at San Jose.