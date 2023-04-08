Steele, Wisdom help Chicago Cubs beat Texas Rangers 10-3
By JAY COHEN
AP Baseball Writer
CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Steele pitched six effective innings and Patrick Wisdom homered, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the Texas Rangers 10-3. Trey Mancini collected three of Chicago’s 14 hits in its third consecutive win. Yan Gomes hit a solo homer in a four-run eighth, and Wisdom, Dansby Swanson, Nico Hoerner and Nick Madrigal each had two hits. Texas committed five errors in its fourth loss in five games, and a Martín Pérez balk helped set up Chicago’s first run. The Rangers have managed just two runs and nine hits through the first two games of the weekend set at Wrigley Field.