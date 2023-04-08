Stott caps 3-run 9th with RBI single, Phillies top Reds 3-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryon Stott capped a three-run rally in the ninth inning with the game-winning single to right field to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 3-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Brandon Marsh ripped an RBI single to right to make it 2-1. Edmundo Sosa hit the tying sacrifice fly. Cincinnati’s bullpen wasted a tremendous effort from left-hander Nick Lodolo. He struck out a career-high 12 and tossed three-hit ball over seven shutout innings. He walked only two batters over 106 pitches and left with a 1-0 lead.

