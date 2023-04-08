Tkachuk scores late, Panthers beat short-handed Capitals 4-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored the tiebreaking goal with 1 minute left in regulation and had two assists as the Florida Panthers beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 for their sixth straight win. Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist, and Carter Verhaege and Aaron Ekblad also scored for Florida, which reclaimed the top wild card in the Eastern Conference. The Panthers moved past Pittsburgh, which beat Detroit earlier Saturday. Florida is tied with the New York Islanders with 91 points, but holds the tiebreaker. Aleksander Barkov had two assists and Alex Lyon had 22 saves for the Panthers. Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist, and Dylan Strome also also scored for Washington, which lost its sixth straight. Charlie Lindgren stopped 33 shots.

