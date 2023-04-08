Trout’s 3-run homer powers Angels’ rally past Toronto, 9-5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels rallied from a four-run deficit for a 9-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Shohei Ohtani doubled and scored in the fourth before Trout capped a four-run rally in the fifth with a homer in his second straight game for the Angels, who have won five of seven. Hunter Renfroe hit his first homer for the Angels and drove in three runs. Bo Bichette and Matt Chapman hit two-run homers in the third for the Blue Jays, whose four-game winning streak ended.

