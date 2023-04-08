Twins place RF Max Kepler on IL with sore right knee

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed right fielder Max Kepler on the 10-day injured list with lingering soreness in his right knee. Kepler missed his fourth straight game with what the Twins officially called patellar tendinitis. His status was still being categorized as day to day. Kepler was hurt while running out an infield single on Monday. He’s 2 for 16 with one walk and one home run this season. Outfielder Matt Wallner was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to take Kepler’s place on the roster.

