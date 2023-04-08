Wacha has 10 Ks, Soto hits homer, as Padres beat Braves, 4-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Right-hander Michael Wacha matched his career high with 10 strikeouts in six scoreless innings, Juan Soto homered and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 4-1. Wacha allowed only two hits — a double and single by Matt Olson — with one walk. Soto gave the Padres a 1-0 lead with his 428-foot homer to right-center off Charlie Morton in the third inning. Morton allowed three runs, two earned, in five innings. The Padres have won two of the first three games in the four-game series. Matt Olson drove in a run on three hits for Atlanta.

