76ers beat Nets 134-105 before they meet in the playoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — Shake Milton scored 20 points and chased Cam Thomas all over the floor in the fourth quarter to keep him at 46 points, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 134-105 before the teams face each other next weekend in the first round of the NBA playoffs. Mikal Bridges was the only starter for either team to play — for just four seconds. It was his 83rd start of the season to extend his streak to 392 straight.

