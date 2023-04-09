Braves place d’Arnaud on 7-day injured list with concussion

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud has been placed on the seven-day injured list after sustaining a concussion in a collision at the plate. D’Arnaud, a first-time All-Star last year, was injured Saturday when he was hit in the head as San Diego’s Rougned Odor ran in standing up in the fourth inning. He left the game in the top of the sixth and was replaced by Sean Murphy. D’Arnaud is the latest key player to go on Atlanta’s injured list. D’Arnaud has a history with concussions, so the Braves decided not to take any chances. He is batting .333 with no homers and five RBIs in 33 at-bats this year.

