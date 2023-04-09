Brooks Koepka collapses as Jon Rahm rolls to Masters win
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Brooks Koepka struggled on a long day at the Masters, beginning with the conclusion of a third-round postponed by weather and ending with a final-round collapse. The four-time major champion shot 75 while Jon Rahm cruised to a closing 69, giving the Spaniard a four-shot victory. Rahm finished at 12 under while Koepka made a late bogey and ended at 8 under, tied with fellow LIV Golf member Phil Mickelson in second place. Koepka had carried a four-shot lead into Sunday, when players headed out early to finish their third rounds. He still led at the start of the final round before Rahm rolled past him.