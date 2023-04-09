Clippers rally past Suns, secure No. 4 playoff spot in West

PHOENIX (AP) — Norman Powell scored 29 points, Russell Westbrook added 25 the Los Angeles Clippers rallied to secure the No. 5 seed in the NBA’s Western Conference playoff bracket by beating the Phoenix Suns 119-114. The teams will meet again in the first round of the playoffs. The Suns are the No. 4 seed and will host the Clippers in Game 1. The Clippers trailed by 10 points late in the third quarter, eventually cutting the margin to 86-82 going into the fourth. Kawhi Leonard made a contested layup with 19.4 seconds left to secure the win. Leonard finished with 25 points.

