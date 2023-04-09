Conforto hits clutch HR in 8th, Giants rally past Royals 3-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Michael Conforto hit a two-run homer off Ryan Yarbrough to cap a three-run rally in the eighth inning that sent the San Francisco Giants to a 3-1 win over the Kansas City Royals. One day after blowing a 4-0 lead in the eighth and losing their second consecutive game to Kansas City, the Giants turned the tables. Bryce Johnson started the comeback with a one-out single off Yarbrough. Thairo Estrada flied out before Wilmer Flores doubled in the tying run. Conforto then drilled a 72 mph curveball over the right-center wall for his third homer since signing with San Francisco as a free agent in January. The outfielder sat out last season while recovering from shoulder surgery. Tyler Rogers worked the ninth for his first save.

