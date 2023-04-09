De La Cruz homers, drives in 4 as Marlins run past Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryan De La Cruz homered and drove in four runs, and the Miami Marlins stole five bases in a 7-2 win over a struggling Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets. De La Cruz hit a three-run homer on an 0-2 pitch from Carrasco in the first inning and added a sacrifice fly in the seventh. Garrett Cooper had a two-run shot for the Marlins, who avoided a three-game sweep. Miami entered with just two stolen bases this season but went 5 for 5 against Mets rookie catcher Francisco Álvarez in his second major league start behind the plate. Jazz Chisholm Jr. had two hits, two runs, two steals and an RBI before being ejected in the seventh for arguing with plate umpire Jeff Nelson.

