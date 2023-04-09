Edwards leads Wolves rally past Pelicans, after Gobert punch

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 26 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and four blocks to lead Minnesota past New Orleans 113-108. The Timberwolves passed the Pelicans in the play-in tournament seeding after losing a pair of starters to anger management problems. Rudy Gobert threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson late in the second quarter and was dismissed for the rest of the game. Jaden McDaniels hurt his right hand by hitting a wall in frustration. Minnesota finished in eighth place and will travel to Los Angeles to play the surging seventh-place Lakers in the play-in tournament.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.