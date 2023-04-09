Hornets rally in fourth, beat playoff-bound Cavaliers 106-95

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mark Williams had 22 points and 10 rebounds and fellow rookie Bryce McGowens scored 22 points for the Charlotte Hornets, who rallied in the fourth quarter for a 106-95 win over the playoff-bound Cleveland Cavaliers. Theo Maledon had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Charlotte. The Hornets didn’t advance to the postseason for the seventh year in a row. All-Star Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland were not in uniform for the fourth-seeded Cavaliers. Cleveland has home-court advantage in their first-round series with the New York Knicks. Sam Merrill scored 17 points and Danny Green and Raul Neto each had 13.

