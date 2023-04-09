Hurkacz rallies to beat Djere in 1st round at Monte Carlo

MONACO (AP) — Tenth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland was two points away from defeat before rallying to beat Laslo Djere 6-7, 7-6, 7-6 in the first round of the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters. Djere served for the match at 5-4 and led 30-15 but Hurkacz broke for 5-5. He finally won after nearly 3 hours, 20 minutes against the unseeded Serb. Earlier 15th-seeded Borna Coric lost to unseeded Chilean Nicolas Jarry 6-2, 6-3. Jaume Munar of Spain beat Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler 7-6, 4-6, 6-4.

