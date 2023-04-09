Liverpool fights back to earn 2-2 draw with Arsenal

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Roberto Firmino scored an 87th-minute equalizer to put a dent in Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge and earn a 2-2 draw for Liverpool. The Brazilian forward rose at the far post to complete a rousing comeback from the Merseyside club after Arsenal had raced to a two-goal lead at Anfield. Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus had put the league leaders in control. But Mohamed Salah reduced the deficit before halftime and then missed a penalty after the break. Arsenal was looking set to extend its lead at the top to eight points over Manchester City. But Firmino struck what could be a decisive goal in the title race.

