Lyon beats Rennes 3-1; Marseille visits Lorient

PARIS (AP) — Lyon followed up its away win at Paris Saint-Germain with a 3-1 home win against Rennes in the French league. All of the scorers came through the club’s famed youth academy. Former Lyon forward Amine Gouiri opening the scoring for Rennes in the 11th minute. Midfielder Corentin Tolisso equalized for Lyon and striker Alexandre Lacazette grabbed his 18th league goal before Bradley Barcola completed the scoring. Seventh-place Lyon moved three points behind Rennes in sixth. Later, third-place Marseille looked to equal its own league record with a ninth straight away win when it visited Lorient and fourth-place Monaco hosted Nantes.

