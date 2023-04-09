Masters Live Updates | Masters, Koepka facing long final day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Get set for a long day at Augusta National. Players are back on the course at the weather-plagued Masters for the completion of the third round, with Brooks Koepka holding a four-stroke lead over Jon Rahm. One player who won’t face the grueling day is Tiger Woods. He withdrew Sunday morning. He noted on Twitter that he had reaggravated his plantar fasciitis. The tournament was suspended both Friday and Saturday because of inclement conditions, leading to a condensed schedule for the final day. After the third round is completed, the players will be re-grouped into pairings and sent off at 12:30 p.m. from both the first and 10th tees. That should provide enough time for the usual finish early Sunday evening. It’s been 40 years since the Masters ended on a Monday.

