McCormick 4 RBIs as Astros beat Twins 5-1, avoid sweep

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chas McCormick had four RBIs, Hunter Brown combined on a two-hitter and the Houston Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 5-1 to salvage the series finale. The World Series champions are 4-6 after winning for just the second time in seven games. Mauricio Dubón had two hits and scored two runs, while Jeremy Peña and Yainer Diaz each had two hits for the Astros, who avoided a three-game sweep. Brown allowed an unearned run and two hits over seven innings with seven strikeouts and two walks.

