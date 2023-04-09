Pacers outlast Knicks 141-136 in regular season finale

NEW YORK (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 26 points to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 141-136 win over the New York Knicks in the regular season finale for both teams. Mathurin was one of seven Pacers on Sunday to finish in double-figure scoring. Jordan Nwora and Andrew Nembhard each had 19 points. George Hill had 17 points and Buddy Hield had 15 points off the bench. Indiana completed its regular season with three wins in its final 10 games to finish the season 35-47. Obi Toppin scored a game-high 34 for New York, which finished the regular season with a 47-35 record, and the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

