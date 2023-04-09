Pirates SS Oneil Cruz injured in home-plate collision

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz exited his team’s series finale against the Chicago White Sox with a left leg injury following a collision at home plate. Cruz was attempting to score from third on a chopper by teammate Ke’Bryan Hayes when his leg bent awkwardly beneath him while attempting to slide. Cruz’s leg appeared to collide with the legs of White Sox catcher Seby Zavala, who tagged Cruz out. The 6-foot-7 Cruz writhed in pain and the benches and bullpens briefly cleared after Pittsburgh designated hitter Carlos Santana appeared to take exception to Zavala’s behavior.There were no ejections and order was quickly restored.

