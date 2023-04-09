Swanson has torn tendon in her left knee, may miss World Cup
By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Forward Mallory Swanson has a torn patella tendon in her left knee, leaving her chances of playing for the United States in this summer’s Women’s World Cup in doubt. Swanson was carted off the field during late in the first half of the U.S. team’s 2-0 exhibition victory Saturday over Ireland. Swanson will be evaluated in Chicago, where she plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League, U.S. Soccer said in a statement on Sunday.