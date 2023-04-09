T-wolves send Gobert home after fight with teammate Anderson

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout in the second quarter against New Orleans. Anderson and Gobert had a heated discussion before Gobert raised his arm toward Anderson and appeared to hit him in the chest with his hand. Coaches and players separated the two. Gobert was sent home. That came after ace defender Jaden McDaniels hit his hand against a wall in a tunnel leading to the locker room out of frustration. He didn’t return to the game. His availability for the postseason is in doubt.

