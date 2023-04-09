Thompson, Semien lead Rangers over Cubs 8-2
By MATT CARLSON
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Ninth-place hitter Bubba Thompson had a triple, double and two RBIs and the Texas Rangers ripped the Chicago Cubs 8-2 to end a two-game slide. Leadoff man Marcus Semien doubled among two hits and drove in three runs as the Rangers rebounded Sunday from an error-filled 10-3 loss the day prior to salvage the final game of a three-game set at Wrigley Field. Texas starter Jon Gray scattered six hits in 5 2/3 innings for the win. Jameson Taillon allowed five runs, three earned, on six hits in five innings in his second start with Chicago.