Trent Jr. scores 23, Raptors beat Bucks 121-105 in finale

TORONTO (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. scored 23 points, Precious Achiuwa had 14 points and 13 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 121-105 in a matchup of short-handed teams whose postseason fates already were sealed. Bobby Portis Jr. scored 16 points for the Bucks, Jae Crowder had 13 and Meyers Leonard had 10 points and 12 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of seven players out for the Bucks, who clinched the NBA’s best record and the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference last week. Toronto already was locked into the ninth seed in the East and faces a must-win home game Wednesday night against the 10th-seeded Chicago Bulls.

