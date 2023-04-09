WTA Rematch: Jabeur vs. Bencic for Charleston title

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Defending champion Belinda Bencic has returned to the Charleston Open final after completing her rain-delayed semifinal with a 7-5, 7-6 (5) victory over top-seeded Jessica Pegula. The fourth-seeded Bencic will face her championship opponent from a year ago in second-seeded Ons Jabeur. Jabeur advanced with a win over third-seeded Daria Kasatkina in a match that had a rain delay of 3 1/2 hours. Bencic has won 10 straight matches on Charleston’s green clay, including her three-set win over Jabeur to take the 2022 title.

