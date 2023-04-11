Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:53 PM

Forward Vanzeir leaves Red Bulls after racist slur

KTVZ

By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer

Belgian forward Dante Vanzeir has stepped away from the New York Red Bulls indefinitely after using a racial slur during a match against the San Jose Earthquakes this past weekend. The Red Bulls issued a statement on Tuesday that said Vanzeir addressed his teammates that morning and left “to avoid further distractions.” The decision came a day after Vanzeir, coach Gerhard Struber and the Red Bulls organization all issued apologies. Major League Soccer was investigating. San Jose striker Jeremy Ebobisse alleged a Red Bulls player used a racial slur early in the second half of the 1-1 draw between the two teams at Red Bulls Arena.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content