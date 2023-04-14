Chinese basketball investigates suspicious game result

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese Basketball Association has ordered an investigation into a championship round game that ended with a last-minute, come-from-behind win following a series of turnovers. The investigation points to continuing suspicions about wide-spread corruption in Chinese sports, with the nation’s top-flight professional soccer league particularly hard-hit. In Friday’s Game 3 of the first round of the Chinese Basketball Association playoffs, the Jiangsu Dragons had been leading the Shanghai Sharks 100-96 with 1 minute, 36 seconds left to play. The Dragons then committed a series of turnovers over the next minute, giving the Sharks a 10-point boost. The game ended in a 108-104 win for Shanghai, sending them into the quarterfinals.

