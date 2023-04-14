Krejcikova wins at BJK Cup, donates for earthquake relief

Barbora Krejcikova has helped give the Czech Republic a 2-0 lead over Ukraine in their Billie Jean King Cup qualifier at Antalya, Turkey. Krejcikova announced she would be donating her prize money to help earthquake relief efforts in the country hosting the matches. The 2021 French Open singles champion and owner of a career Grand Slam in doubles earned her first career BJK Cup singles victory on Friday by beating Katarina Zavatska 6-4, 6-3, after 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova defeated Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-1. The Czech Republic needs to win just one of what could be as many as three matches Saturday to clinch the best-of-five qualifier. The United States is scheduled to face Austria later Friday.

