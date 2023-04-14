Lacazette scores as Lyon wins 3rd straight game to go 6th

PARIS (AP) — Veteran striker Alexandre Lacazette was involved in both goals as Lyon secured a third straight French league win with a 2-1 victory at Toulouse. He netted his 19th league goal when he scored a penalty in the 34th minute as Lyon moved up to sixth place in the chase for a Europa League spot. Lacazette moved level at the top of the scoring charts with Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé and Lille’s Jonathan David. After Toulouse striker Zakaria Aboukhlal equalized in the 37th, Lyon’s winner came in the 88th. Midfielder Rayan Cherki tried picking out Lacazette at the back post and defender Logan Costa scored an own goal.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.