Pelicans’ Griffin addresses Williamson’s health challenges

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin is expressing confidence in the team’s training and medical staff after Zion Williamson missed 48 or more games for the third time in his four NBA seasons. Griffin says the Pelicans have “got incredibly good people” overseeing player health. But he adds that the franchise has ”got to do a better job” with player availability. The Pelicans’ season ended Wednesday night with a loss to Oklahoma City in a Western Conference play-in match-up that was also the 46th straight game missed by Williamson since his right hamstring injury on Jan. 2. Williamson executed a windmill dunk during warm-ups for that game. But Griffin says Williamson was never cleared for five-on-five full-court basketball.

