Rutschmann has big hit in Orioles’ 6-3 win over White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Adley Rutschmann gave Baltimore the lead with a three-run double in the seventh inning in the Orioles’ 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Friday night. The Orioles tagged the Chicago bullpen for all six runs to win for the fourth time in their last five outings. Jake Burger homered and Eloy Jiménez drove in a run in his return from the 10-day injured list for Chicago, which has dropped three straight and six of eight. The Orioles trailed 3-0 after six, but rallied with four runs in the seventh, capped by Rutschman’s three-run hit off reliever Reynaldo López (0-1) that gave them the lead for good.

