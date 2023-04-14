With Boston Marathon win, Kipchoge would cap running resume
By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer
BOSTON (AP) — Eliud Kipchoge will make his Boston Marathon debut on Monday in the 127th edition of the world’s longest-running long run. A victory would give him wins in an unprecedented five of the six major marathons. The 38-year-old Kenyan has already won Berlin, London, Chicago and Tokyo. He also has gold medals from the last two Olympics. And he holds the world record at the 26.2-mile distance. But he acknowledges that no marathoner’s record is complete without running Boston at least once. Kipchoge’s arrival in Boston has created an unprecedented buzz around this year’s race. Even his competitors say they are excited to try to beat him.