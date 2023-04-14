Yu Jin Sung takes 1-shot lead into LOTTE Championship finale

HONOLULU (AP) — Yu Jin Sung shot a 1-under 71 on Friday at windy Hoakalei Country Club to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the LOTTE Championship. The 22-year-old South Korean is playing on a sponsor exemption after winning the 2022 LOTTE Open on the Korean LPGA. She’s trying to become the first sponsor invite to win since Lydia Ko in the 2013 CP Women’s Open. Georgia Hall, Linnea Strom and tour rookie Grace Kim were tied for second, with 13 players within three strokes of each other at the top of the leaderboard.

