Another record for Haaland, another loss for Lampard in EPL

The records keep coming for Erling Haaland at Manchester City. And the losses are mounting for Frank Lampard at Chelsea. Haaland scored twice in a 3-1 win over Leicester and now has 32 goals in the league. He is tied with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah for the most goals in a 38-game Premier League season but has eight more matches to play. City moved three points behind leader Arsenal in the title race. Chelsea’s 2-1 home loss to Brighton was a third straight defeat for Lampard since he came in as the replacement for the fired Graham Potter until the end of the season. Chelsea is languishing in 11th place with seven league games remaining.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.