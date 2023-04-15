Beck closes Georgia spring as QB leader, but not yet winner

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Carson Beck has ended Georgia’s spring practice at the front of the line to replace Stetson Bennett, who led the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships for the first time in school history. Beck opened the G-Day scrimmage with the first-team offense, closing the Bulldogs’ spring practice schedule as the favorite — but not yet the starter. Brock Vandagriff also had snaps with the No. 1 offense in the scrimmage and throughout the spring. Gunner Stockton is the third contender. Coach Kirby Smart says Beck, a junior, earned the first opportunity with the starters on Saturday because “he’s had the most practice reps.”

