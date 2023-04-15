Brown scores 29, Celtics hold off late rally by Hawks 112-99
By KYLE HIGHTOWER
AP Sports Writer
BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 29 points and had 12 rebounds, and the Boston Celtics capitalized on a woeful shooting performance by the Atlanta Hawks to hold on for 112-99 victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round matchup. Jayson Tatum scored 25 points, 21 in the first half. Derrick White finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds for Boston, which hosts Game 2 on Tuesday. The No. 2-seeded Celtics led by as many as 32 points, pouncing on an Atlanta team that missed its first 10 3-point attempts and shot 5 of 29 from beyond the arc for the game. Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Trae Young added 16 points.